Merritt Lee Searfoss, 97, of Perrysburg, passed away Monday, May 11, at Otterbein of Pemberville.
Merritt was born January 22, 1923 in Williamstown, Ohio to George and Hazel (Rodabaugh) Searfoss.
Merritt proudly served in the 214th Battalion of the United States Army during World War II, which included his heroic service on D-Day plus 14. He went on to earn his Master’s Degree from Bowling Green State University. On December 12, 1948, he married Lorene (Mathias) Searfoss.
In addition to being a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church of Perrysburg, Merritt was also their Scout Master of Troop 198. He was a charter member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity during his education and even earned his pilot’s license while there, a grand achievement for his love of aviation. Merritt and Lorene enjoyed adventure, travelling extensively throughout the 50 states and Europe.
Merritt could often be found outside, filling his time with his passions which included camping, grilling, and especially gardening.
In addition to his wife, Merritt is survived by his children, Mark (Brenda), Geary (Kay), and Alan (Carla) Searfoss; grandchildren Joann Searfoss, Laura (Derek) Lee, and Devon and Collin Searfoss; great-grandchildren Addison and Olivia Lee; and brother Kenneth (Joice) Searfoss.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Per the family’s request, services will be private. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to First United Methodist Church in Perrysburg, Ohio.
