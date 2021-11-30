Merrell Flick, 66 formerly of Graytown, OH died unexpectedly Monday, November 22, 2021 in Bowling Green, OH. He was born February 28, 1955 in Toledo, OH to the late Wesley and Ruth (Rogers) Flick. Merrell was raised in Graytown until age 9 then lived in various institutions for individuals with disabilities. He resided at the Restle group home in Portage at the time of his death. Merrell loved to swing, go out to eat, go for rides in a car, play connect four, and had an infectious laugh.
He is survived by his brother Charles Flick; sisters Dorothy (Joseph) Luthman and Karla (Jim) Miller; nephew Paul (Angela) Luthman, nieces: Michelle (Chad) Goins and Lisa (Patrick) Downing; and great- niece Hailey Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be from 10 – 11am Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at the Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 301 N. Locust St., Oak Harbor, OH 43449. Private Family burial will take place in Elliston Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions are being directed to Woodlane Residential. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.crosserpriesmanfuneralhome.com.