Merlon A. Bruning, 87 of Pemberville, passed away, Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Living, Bowling Green, OH, just two days prior to his 88th birthday.
He was born on June 8, 1932 in Freedom Township, OH to Alfred and Dora (Ernsthausen) Bruning. On October 1, 1955 he married Sue Fleming, in Montpelier, OH. Merlon and Sue raised 2 children and celebrated nearly 54 years of marriage, before Sue’s passing in June of 2009. A lifelong farmer, it was family and spending time with them, especially on the farm that gave him the most joy. In addition, to being a farmer, Merlon worked 25 years as a Plant Operator at Sun Oil Refinery, before he retired. In his free time, he enjoyed going camping with his family, and of course living the farm life.
Merlon is survived by his children: Michael (Robin) Bruning of Gibsonburg and Pam (Tim) Schmitz of Fostoria. Grandchildren:
Matthew (Emily) Bruning, Tyler (Ashley) Schmitz, Kate Bruning and Mitchell Bruning. Great-Grandson: Jameson Schmitz and sister: Rella (Jim) Kehl of Columbus. In addition to his wife, Sue, Merlon was preceded in death by his parents, grandson: Troy Schmitz. Brothers: Marcus and Marvin Bruning. Sisters: Bernice Ebert and Francis Konz.
Merlon, will be laid to rest next to his wife Sue, in a family committal service at Eisenhour Cemetery in Pemberville, OH. Officiating, will be Rev. Melanie Haack. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: St. James Lutheran Church in Bradner, OH.