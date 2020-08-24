Merle Eugene Trumbull Sr., 79, of Bradner, Ohio passed away August 23, 2020. He was born July 12, 1941 in Milton Center, Ohio to the late Emmit and Nelly (Tolles) Trumbull. He married Gloria Jane Baldwin on March 3, 1972 and she preceded him in death July 13, 2018.
Merle worked as a carpenter for BGSU for 25 years. He was a member of the Jerry City Fire Department and the Sons of the American Legion. He was an avid golfer and had a membership at the BGSU golf course for many years.
He is survived by his sons Ty Trumbull of Port Clinton, Ohio, Douglas Trumbull of Bowling Green, Ohio, Eugene Trumbull of Port Clinton, Ohio and Ryan Trumbull of Bradner, Ohio, 19 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Along with his wife, Jane, Merle was preceded in death by his son Brentt Alan Trumbull, grandson Tyler Shane, granddaughter Amanda Shane and all of his siblings.
Visitation will be held on Thursday August 27, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. His funeral service will be held on Friday August 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. In accordance with the local mandate, the use of face masks/coverings will be required while inside the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to Bridge Hospice or The American Cancer Society.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the Trumbull family please visit http://www.dunnfuneralhome.com