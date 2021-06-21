Merla “Micki” J. Barr, age 79, of Pemberville, OH passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Wood County Hospital, Bowling Green, OH. She was born on October 27, 1941 in Pemberville, OH to George and Violet (Knitz) Bumpus. On September 27, 1975 she married John D. Barr in Luckey, OH. Micki and John celebrated 32 years of marriage before John’s passing in October of 2004.
Micki was a homemaker who enjoyed taking care of her family. Her memberships included: the F.O.E. #2180 of Bowling Green, where she had been Past President, and VFW #1148. In addition, Micki, had been a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Luckey, and most recently attended SonFire Lutheran Church in Pemberville. She enjoyed reading, and traveling, especially to West Virginia. Micki loved and was actively involved in the Barr, Bumpus, and Knitz family reunions.
Micki is survived by her children: Dawn Aldrich, Joyce (Milo) Gallant, Johnathan Barr and Perry (Carla) Barr. Brothers: Glen Bumpus, Jeffrey (Sue) Bumpus, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband John, she was preceded in death by her parents, son: Damian Barr, grandson: John R. Barr. Sisters: Audrey Beatman and Cheryl Allport.
Family and friends will be received 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 110 Main Street, Luckey, OH. A Funeral Service will be at the funeral home, 11 a.m., Thursday, with an additional time of visitation from 10 a.m., until the time of service. Officiating will be Vicar Dawn David. Interment will be in Troy Twp. Cemetery, Luckey, OH. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: the family c/o Perry Barr.