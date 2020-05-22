Melvin Johnson Provided to the Sentinel-Tribune May 22, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Melvin Johnson, 93, Bowling Green, died May 20, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition Sentinel-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Special Edition Special Sections To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. More Most Popular Articles Videos Collections ArticlesFood trucks open for business at fairgroundsBG man accused of urinating in store, cited twice for criminal trespassWoman arrested after damaging van Videos CollectionsSorry, there are no recent results for popular collections. Tweets by sentineltribune Events Browse Today's events Submit Stocks Market Data by TradingView