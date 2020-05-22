Melvin C. Johnson, 93, of Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away May 20, 2020, at Bridge Hospice in Bowling Green.
He was born on November 15, 1926, in Dowling, near Bowling Green, Ohio, to the late Lewis and Nora (Christen) Johnson. He married Martha Roller of Dowling in Dunbridge on September 29, 1946. They were schoolmates in Dowling Dunbridge grade school and graduated as classmates from Perrysburg High School in May of 1944. They were lifelong friends.
He is survived by four sons: William Johnson of San Marino, California, John (Flara) Johnson of Powell, Ohio, Mark (Nancy) Johnson of Upper Sandusky, Ohio and Paul (Laura) Johnson of Bowling Green, Ohio. He had six grandchildren: Greg (Rachael) Johnson of Columbus, Ohio, Katherine (Kyle) Treadway of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, Jessica Johnson of San Marino, California, Lewis (Sarah) Johnson of Findlay, Ohio, Amy Johnson of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Susan Johnson of Monterey, California, and one great-grandchild Liam Treadway.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, older brothers Carl, Ernest, and Delbert who died at 4 years of age and a sister Pauline who died as an infant.
Melvin was a U.S. Navy Veteran of World War II serving from February, 1945, until July, 1946, stationed at Treasure Island, Calif. and Naval Station Great Lakes, Chicago, studying electronics.
Melvin Johnson was known for building quality homes in the Bowling Green area from 1949 into the early 1980’s. He also built and owned the Fairwood Office buildings in Bowling Green and managed these buildings for over 40 years. He was involved with Woodco Developers for over 20 years primarily developing local residential building lots including the Westgate and Belleville Acres developments.
Melvin and Martha were members of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bowling Green for over 60 years. In earlier years he served on the church council and had various positions. In later years along with St, Mark’s, he and Martha also attended Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church near Perrysburg. His Christian faith was important to him and an anchor throughout his life. He lived his Christian values.
He enjoyed learning throughout his life. This included taking classes at BGSU mainly in Math, German and Art. He and Martha traveled considerably taking numerous trips to Europe, visiting areas that their ancestors had come from including Germany and Switzerland.
Both Melvin and Martha had great love for their family as well as for each other and they enjoyed their friends.
A private service will be held for family. Pastor Rob Spicer will officiate. Interment will follow at New Belleville Ridge Cemetery in Dowling, Ohio. His service can be viewed live via St. Mark’s Lutheran Church’s Facebook page and website https://stmarksbg.org/ on Wednesday May 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. A public celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 315 S. College Dr. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402, Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 13101 Five Point Rd. Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 or a charity of the donor’s choice.