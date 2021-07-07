Melvin C. Chambers, 86, of Rudolph, Ohio passed away July 7, 2021. He was born on June 20, 1935 to the late Tracy and Grace (Barber) Chambers in Bowling Green, Ohio. He married Sally (Munn) Chambers on August 28, 1971 and she survives him in Rudolph. He is also survived by his children: Erika Chambers; Jamie Chambers; and Karl (Kim) Chambers; grandchildren: CJ, Cameron, Breanna, Konner, Karter, and Kaleb; and sister Carol Thurman. Melvin was preceded in death parents, and a sister Marcene Hall. Melvin graduated from Liberty High School. He was drafted and served our country in the US Army. Farming was his life, he lived on the same farm ever since he was 11 years old and continued farming until the day he died. He enjoyed traveling, bowling and country music. He was in a bowling league for 50 years and his favorite artist was Johnny Cash. He will be dearly missed. Memorial contributions in Melvin’s honor may be gifted to South Liberty United Methodist Church, 7983 Potter Rd, Rudolph, OH 43462. Visitation for Melvin will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 from 10:00 am until the time of his funeral service at 1:00 pm in Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Interment will immediately follow the funeral at Weston Cemetery. Hanneman Family Funeral Homes is honored to serve Melvin’s Family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Special Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman found dead at BG residence; BCI, BG police investigating
- Parklet in pieces: Driver hits new outside dining area in BG
- Woman found dead in BG home is identified
- July 4th celebrated all weekend around Wood County
- Driver pleads not guilty in BG parklet crash
- Health dept. conducts inspections
- Bidders duel it out for bridge
- Concerns over graduation parade safety expressed at Otsego
- BG boy arrested for domestic violence
- Palmers commit $1.5 million to elevate exhibitions at Toledo museum