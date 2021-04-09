Melvin C. Baker, 83, of Bowling Green, Ohio has gone home to be with our Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Wood County Hospital.
He graced this earthly body on May 31, 1937 to the late Cecil and Minnie (Cupp) Baker in Rudolph, Ohio. He married the love of his life Gladys Graceann (Beck) on September 12, 1958. Melvin is survived by his cherished wife of 62 years along with his 3 adored sons and their families: Carl (Donna) Baker, Grand Rapids; Chris (Renee) Baker, Bowling Green; and Craig Baker, Bowling Green; grandchildren: Ryan, Brittany, Eric, Jeremy, Jennifer, Melissa, Dylan, and Chloe; 11 great grandchildren; and brother Archie (Carol) Baker.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stillborn daughter Theresa; and siblings: Alice Vitte, Evelyn Bomer, Beulah Greulich, and Gene Baker.
Melvin graduated from Liberty Township High School in 1956. He served his country by joining the Army National Reserves. He had worked many jobs throughout his younger years and retired from Seaway FoodTown in 1999 after many years as a product transport expert, aka truck driver. It was from working there that he met and maintained many lasting friendships. In addition to reading and fishing, Melvin was an avid fan of sports, especially if it involved his sons or grandchildren. He had graced many bleachers and passionately yelled out words of encouragement. Because he was almost deaf, he never realized how loud he got! Melvin also enjoyed cooking and was famous for his cube steak dinners at the church’s annual mother-daughter banquet. Even though he could easily take over the kitchen, he was never known to pass up a meal prepared by his daughter in-laws. In fact, it was rare if he did not go back for seconds or thirds and was almost always guaranteed to finish each meal with the words, “Oh, I ate too much”, followed by a “thank you” and then consume the last bite of apple pie.
His faith in the Lord and his knowledge of his place in heaven and meeting Jesus Christ allowed him to live his life as a joyful servant of the Lord. If you had a need, Melvin was offering you the shirt off his back. If you were hungry, he filled your cupboards with food. Couldn’t pay your rent? He opened his checkbook to make sure the roof stayed over your head. Melvin lived his life as the scriptures demanded and because of that he was an admired, compassionate, and greatly loved husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
Melvin was a faithful member and elder of Village View Church of Christ and he will be dearly missed. Melvin firmly believed that it was better to give than to receive, so in lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Melvin’s honor to your favorite charity or to Village View Church of Christ, 801 W Poe Rd, Bowling Green, OH 43402.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the Bowling Green Fire Division first responders and the Wood County Hospital Emergency Department and Intensive Care Unit nurses and physicians for their kindness, patience and extraordinary care they provided.
Visitation for Melvin will be held on Monday, April 12, 2021 from 10:00 am until the time of his funeral service at 12:00 pm at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Interment will immediately follow at Wood County Memory Gardens, in Bowling Green.
Those attending the services will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Hanneman Family Funeral Homes is honored to serve Melvin’s family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com