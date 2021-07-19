Matthew T. Nelson, 48, of Bowling Green passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021.
Matthew was born in Toledo, Ohio on January 28, 1973 to Thomas and Judith (Francis) Nelson and they survive in Bowling Green. Matthew spent his childhood in Waterville, graduated from Maumee High School and lived most of his adult life in Bowling Green. Also surviving are his son Gabriel Nelson of Tecumseh, Michigan; siblings: Paul Hoyt Nelson of Grafton, Ohio, Laura Adams of Maumee, Ohio, Michael Nelson of Tecumseh, Michigan, Ted Nelson of Monroe Falls, Ohio, Michelle Prand of Perrysburg, Ohio, Barnaby Nelson of Gibsonton, Florida, Alicia Leonard of Holland, Ohio, Nicole Woolaver of Norwalk, Ohio and Shaina McDermott of Bowling Green.
Services for Matthew will be private for his family.
Arrangements have been entrusted with the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W. Wooster St., P.O Box 648, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
Donations may be made to Harbor Behavioral Health of Bowling Green Ohio. To make a donation to Harbor, send to Harbor at 6629 West Central Ave., Toledo, OH 43617. Or, you may call 419.475.4449, and someone will take your donation over the phone.