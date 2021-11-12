Matthew Daniel Weinandy, 41, of North Baltimore, passed away on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at the Cleveland Clinic. He was born on February 20, 1980, in Findlay to Earl and Martha (Fredritz) Weinandy.
Matthew is survived by his mother, Martha Weinandy of Carey; fiance, April McEwen of North Baltimore; daughter, Katelyn (Jacob Frost) Weinandy of North Baltimore; son, Zach Weinandy of North Baltimore; brothers: Aaron (Vickie) Weinandy of Carey and Keith (Casey) Weinandy of Carey; sister, Jackie Weinandy of Carey; nieces and nephews: Adam, Tyler, Travis, Eliza, Molly, Megan, Josh, and Andrew; father and mother-in-law: Mike and Deb McEwen of Findlay; and sister-in-law, Bobby McEwen of North Baltimore. He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Weinandy.
Matthew was a 1998 graduate of Carey High School. He was currently employed at Findlay Products as a Journeyman & Industrial Machine Repairman.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Holy Family Catholic Church, North Baltimore, with Father Tim Kummerer, celebrant. Burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore. Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00pm and 6:00-8:00pm on Monday, November 15 at Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore, where a scripture service will be held at 7:30pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and/or Donor’s Choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.