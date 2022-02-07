Mathile, Dallas Ray, age 77, of Centerville, passed away on February 6, 2022. Memorial Service will be held 12:30PM on Friday, 11 February at Grace Lutheran Church, 410 E Pease Ave, West Carrollton OH 45449. Family would like to welcome friends and family to a reception immediately after (1:30PM) at the Moraine Country Club, 4075 Southern Blvd, Dayton, OH 45429.
