Master Sergeant Matthew Joseph Moates died as he lived, going full speed. The exceptional thing, unmastered by most, is that Matt successfully completed seventeen and a half years of exemplary Army service as a Cavalry Scout while remaining a family man, husband and father first and foremost. Everything he did, he did for his family. Matt’s children were his pride and joy and always his number one priority. He was so proud of them and their accomplishments. Both are gifted students, like their father before them. Lucas is a freshman at Ohio State University and Jackie is a sophomore at Notre Dame Academy in Toledo, Ohio.
Raised in Bowling Green, Ohio, Matt was a legendary Buckeye fan with a passion for history; especially the American Civil War. He also seemed to have only two settings: stop and go, in his case, go always meant one hundred and ten miles an hour. Matt was often referred to as a gentle giant, or as he would have said: “a large mammal.” He was physically imposing, but it was in fact his heart that was the defining thing about him. Matt never met a stranger and regularly made life-long friends after a single meeting.
He also couldn’t say no and was always willing to help. Through Matt we learned that life is truly measured by its service to others.
Only a select few people would volunteer to jump out of airplanes. Matt was a Senior-rated Jumpmaster who loved being a paratrooper. Matty enjoyed life on the water and was an avid kayak fisherman. If he wasn’t on the water, he was reaching for new physical bests, recently to include The Spartan Race Trifecta. During his career he served 27 months of deployed combat time in Afghanistan.
Matty had the incredible talent of making rather awful things somehow fun and therefore bearable. He always led from the front and never asked someone to do anything he wouldn’t.
Matt epitomized what it meant to do one’s duty, in every single aspect of his life. He was a man of character who truly let his actions speak for themselves.
Matt completed his Bachelor’s in Political science from Troy University. Most recently he earned a Master’s Degree in Project Management from Sam Houston State University while simultaneously serving as a full-time Military Science Instructor.
Matthew J. Moates was heroic in every single thing he ever endeavored to do. In fatherhood, war, peace, friendly competition, serious preparation, followership, leadership, friendship, and in life, Matt was a hero of the highest caliber. He is survived by his mother Chris MacDonald, wife Lyndsay (Thompson) Moates, son Lucas and daughter Jackie, brother Daniel (Rebecca) Moates, sister Jennifer (John Weinandy) Moates and several nieces and nephews.
To say he will be greatly missed by all is an understatement.
In lieu of flowers please extend donations to Matt’s children (link case sensitive): Http://bit.ly/LUCASANDJACKIE [http://matt%27s%20children/] or to the Travis Mills Foundation: https://travismillsfoundation.org/
Visitation for Matt will be held on Sunday, January 31, 2021 from 1:00 – 3:00 pm at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. The Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, February 1, 2021 at 10:00 am at St. Aloysius Catholic Church 150 S Enterprise Street and will stream live at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LS02slyQbHs&feature=youtu.be . Burial with full military honors will immediately follow at Otsego Cemetery and will stream live at https://www.facebook.com/hannemanfamilyfuneralhomes. Those attending services are required to wear masks and practice social distancing.
