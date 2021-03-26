On Friday, March 19, Mason James Balistreri, loving son, and brother passed away unexpectedly at age 31. Mason was a graduate of Bowling Green High School, and Metropolitan State University of Denver. He went on to earn several sommelier certifications and worked as a wine buyer. In recent years, he was an integral part of Balistreri Vineyards in Denver, where he used his knowledge, skills, and palate to help the family make the best wine possible.
Mason had a passion for natural wine, philosophy, and travel. He was known for his quick wit, his handsome smile, and his generous spirit. He will be remembered for his brilliant mind and his sensitive soul. Our hearts are completely broken.
Mason is survived by his mother Kelly, his father John, his brother Lucas, his sister-in-law Kristi, his niece Eleanora, his maternal grandparents James and Kathy Stamper, his paternal grandparents John and Birdie Balistreri, and many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins. Because of pandemic restrictions, there will be no funeral service at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to your local food bank. A memorial service will be scheduled later in the year.