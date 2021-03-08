Mason Cole Rowell, 21, of Fostoria, Ohio passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at his home. He was born September 15, 1999 in Findlay, Ohio to Jonah & Chastity Rowell.
Mason is survived by his parents, Jonah Rowell of Fostoria & Chastity Rowell of Bowling Green, sisters Alayna & Hannah Rowell both of Fostoria, grandparents Susie & Lincoln Rowell of Risingsun Anita & Eric Keckler of Fostoria & Jim & Michelle Thrasher of Risingsun. Also, aunts and uncles Jake (Christina) Rowell of CA, Nichole (Chad) Naiman of Indiana, Brian (Jenna) Thrasher of Risingsun, Greg (Hope) Thrasher of Bloomdale.
Mason was a 2018 graduate of Hopewell-Loudon High School & was attending B.G.S.U. where he was majoring in Mathematics and minoring in Physics. Mason was an excellent student and member of the chess, computer tech clubs, as well as Honors/Scholars.
Funeral services will be private and officiated by Pastor Brad Kehn of The Church of the Good Shepherd, Wayne, Ohio. Burial will take place in Fountain Cemetery, Fostoria.
Local arrangements were handled by the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria.
Memorials can be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
