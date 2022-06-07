MaryAnn Whitman Book, 86, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Sunday June 5, 2022 after a 6 month battle with cancer, in the home of her daughter with her family by her side. She was born August 23, 1935 in Bowling Green to the late Lloyd and Ireni (Overly) Tyrrell. She married Ben L. Whitman on October 3, 1953 and he preceded her in death October 8, 1985. She later married Robert Book in 1993 and he preceded her in death in 2001.
She is survived by her daughters Debra (Stan) Horak of Bowling Green, Ohio and Julia (Boyd) Long of Vandalia, Ohio, grandchildren: Jennifer Horak Genson, Kyle (Meghan) Horak, Ashley (Nathan) Whitman, Ben (Andra) Long, Breanna(Houman) Yekzaman, Bret Long and Brian Long and great-grandchildren: Clayton Genson, Garrett Genson, Peyton Cohen, Oliver Horak, Matthew Whitman, Camden Horak and baby boy Horak on the way in October. Lily Long, Laurel Long and Linden Long and sister-in-law Eileen Tyrrell.
Along with her husband Ben and husband Robert, MaryAnn was preceded in death by her siblings Eleanor (Frank) Hoyt, Joseph (Rosamary) Tyrrell, George Tyrrell, Charles Tyrrell, Richard Tyrrell, JoAnn Tyrrell and Thomas (Patricia) Tyrrell.
MaryAnn began her working career at the Credit Bureau of Bowling Green and Thayer Chevrolet. She and her husband Ben owned and operated Whitman’s Hardware for many years. Following Ben’s passing, MaryAnn sold the business and went on to work at First Federal and the Wood County Auditor’s Office before retiring.
She was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Bowling Green where she was a member of the Altar Rosary Society. She was a former member of the Child Conservation League, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and the Lady Elks Lodge #818. Maryann was a volunteer at the Wood County Hospital Gift Shop for many years.
In her free time she enjoyed creating personalized hand-made greeting cards for her friends and family. She was a talented seamstress and a lighthouse enthusiast and loved traveling all over the United States to see them. Her greatest love was her family and nothing brought her more joy than spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Monday June 13, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 150 S. Enterprise St. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Father Tom McQuillen will officiate. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to The American Cancer Society or St. Aloysius Catholic Church.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.