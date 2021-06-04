Maryann Phipps, 76, of Haines City, Florida and formerly Toledo, Ohio passed away June 1, 2021 at 11:42 pm.
She was born on October, 15, 1944 to the late Clarence and Irene (Rouse) Rousseau in Green Bay, WI. She married Delmer Phipps on November 8, 1963 and they were married until he passed away on September 21, 2011.
Maryann is survived by her daughters: Deborah (Matthew) Kronbach of Jackson, MI; Michelle Evans of Bowling Green, OH; son Everette Del Phipps of Columbia Falls, MT; 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Delmer; grandson Trevor Kronbach; and 3 brothers.
Maryann graduated from Rogers High School in 1962. She sold Avon for 25 years. She attended Cedar Creek Church and was a member of the Red Hat Society in Toledo. Maryann enjoyed gardening and was an excellent cook and baker. She also enjoyed traveling, playing bingo, and going out to eat. She would go to McDonald’s every morning and ordered coffee made just the way she liked it. Above all Maryann loved spending time with family, friends and her dog Lola. She will be dearly missed.
Memorial contribution in Maryann’s honor may be gifted to the American Diabetes Association. Visitation for Maryann will be held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 from 12:00 pm until the time for her funeral service at 2:00 pm at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Burial will immediately follow at Portage Cemetery.
