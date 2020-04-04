Maryann (Dolly) Winslow Provided to the Sentinel-Tribune Apr 4, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Maryann (Dolly) Winslow, 80, Bowling Green, died April 2, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition Sentinel-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Special Edition Special Sections To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. More Most Popular Articles Videos Collections ArticlesWood County Hospital has zero coronavirus cases, is using BattelleBG police cite woman at public gatheringBG attorney back in jail after Ohio Supreme Court rulingWood County has 15 coronavirus casesPI for Perrysburg doesn’t add upMariann Lucille “Boots” GrafBG mayor praises community for coronavirus responseKati Thompson will lead BG Economic DevelopmentBG students did not hold mass gatheringCops: Man shoots ex-girlfriend's new beau, flees with child Videos CollectionsSorry, there are no recent results for popular collections. Tweets by sentineltribune Events Browse Today's events Submit Stocks Market Data by TradingView