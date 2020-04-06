Maryann (Dolly) Winslow, 80, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away April 2, 2020. She was born November 25, 1939 in Chicago, Illinois. Her parents were the late Leo and Helen Tomczak. She married Jim Winslow on June 15, 1963 and he survives in Bowling Green.
Maryann graduated from Thorton Fractional North High School in Calumet City, Illinois. She then went on to obtain her Bachelor’s degree in Education from Illinois State University. Throughout her teaching career, Maryann taught in Illinois, Michigan and Ohio. She spent her last 20 years teaching at St. Aloysius in Bowling Green. It was here she really enjoyed teaching her 2nd graders and preparing her students for First Communion.
She was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Bowling Green and a member of the Wood County Library. She enjoyed playing and giving lessons on the organ and piano. She loved traveling around the United States, watching Duke basketball, gardening and she especially loved her dogs.
Along with her husband, Jim, of 56 years, Maryann is survived by her children Allen (Penni) Winslow of Zionsville, Indiana; Darrell (Laurie) Winslow of Scottsdale, Arizona and Colleen Green of Wayne, Michigan. She is also survived by her grandchildren Alissa Winslow, Ashley Winslow and Caroline Kurth and brother Frank (Carol) Tomczak of Crown Point, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Leon Tomczak.
A Celebration of Maryann’s life will be announced at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to the St. Aloysius General School Fund.
