MaryAnn (Bowling) Ward, age 84, Stony Ridge, Ohio passed away August 26, 2021. MaryAnn married Don Ward and they celebrated a blessed 62 years together.
MaryAnn retired from the NFO Research Company as the company Switch Board Operator and was previously a Survey Analyst.
MaryAnn adjusted from being a city gal from Toledo to living in a rural area. She was an avid gardener spending many hours maintaining a massive garden and her family reaped the rewards from her green thumb. MaryAnn was known as a great cook/baker/candy maker and hosted many celebrations at the family home.
MaryAnn was proud of her Polish heritage as shown by her enthusiastic listening of Polka music. She made select ethnic dishes such as Perogies, Golabki (Stuffed Cabbage Rolls), and Chruściki (Angel Wings).
A dedicated mother to her 2 children, Donald Ward and Denise Lochotzki, she was a Cub Scout Den Mother, 4-H Leader, Brownie/Girl Scout Leader, and actively supported their school activities.
MaryAnn is preceded in death by her husband, Don, and sister, Diane Stang.
In addition to her children, Mary Ann is survived by her grandchildren, Donald Ward II, Craig (Felicia) Ward, Andrew Lochotzki, Grant Lochotzki, great-granddaughter, Lily Ward and brother, David Bowling.
Services and internment at Troy Township (Luckey, Ohio) will be private.
A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, October 12, 2021 in the basement at St. Rose Church (215 E Front St, Perrysburg, OH 43551) from 12:30-2:30 with a luncheon served at 12:30. In lieu of flowers or donations, please share your favorite memories/funny stories in remembrance of a wonderful person who is greatly missed.