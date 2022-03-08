Mary T. Gazarek, 62, of Bluffton and formerly of North Baltimore, passed away peacefully, at 10:55 a.m., Monday, March 7, 2022, at the Bluffton Mennonite Memorial Home. She was born on February 8, 1960, in Findlay to the late Rudy C. and Dorothy (Deter) Gazarek. She was preceded in death by her fiance, Mark “Myron” Dirksen.
Mary is survived by her brothers: Michael S. (Marcy) Gazarek of Las Vegas and Mark D. (Kim) Gazarek of Findlay; step-brother, Stacey A. Gazarek of North Baltimore; her niece who was like a daughter, Leslie (David Bryan) Gazarek; numerous nieces and nephews; great-nephew, Riley Bryan; and her beloved dog, Buckeye.
Mary worked for National Beef in North Baltimore since 1978. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, North Baltimore and an avid sprint car fan. Mary annually attended Kings Royal at Eldora Speedway and the Knoxville Nationals in Knoxville, Iowa.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church, North Baltimore. Father Art Niewiadomski officiating. Burial will be private.
Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bryan Clausen Suite Tower, P.O. Box 542, Knoxville, Iowa 50138. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com