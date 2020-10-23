Mary Margaret DeCessna, a devoted, loving, and giving Wife, Mother, and Grandmother, passed away at age of 89, on October 19, 2020, in Venice, Florida. Mary was a former long time resident of Perrysburg.
Born in 1931 in Columbus, Ohio, to Lloyd and Helen Anderson. Mary grew up in Grandview Heights, Ohio, and graduated from Grandview High School in 1949. She worked as a phone operator and then supervisor at Ohio Bell for 9 years. She met Donald DeCessna and they married Nov. 1954 in Columbus, Ohio.
Mary was a friendly person who had a genuine love for people and a gracious heart. She also had a love of flowers, gardening, and the color of purple, which she could regularly be seen wearing it in either her clothes or a beautiful hat.
Mary was a longtime member of Garden Club of Ohio starting in the early 1960’s. She won many awards for her flower arrangements in many flower shows. After moving to Perrysburg, Ohio, she eventually became a Master Flower Show Judge and was a member of both Perrysburg and Anthony Wayne Garden Clubs. This led to her becoming more active in the Garden Club of Ohio at the state level. She eventually became Second Vice President of the Garden Club of Ohio from 1985 to 1987, then First Vice President, and then President of the Garden Club of Ohio from 1989 to 1991, where her administrations theme was the planting and preservation of trees. Mary also helped promote AmeriFlora’92, an international horticultural exhibition held in Columbus, Ohio, in 1992. Mary was assisted by her long time friend Mona Macksey in her work with the Garden Club of Ohio.
Music was always a part of Mary’s life. In the fourth grade she learned to play the accordion. In High School she played the sousaphone in the marching band and concert band. Later she played the organ.
In 1968, she moved from Columbus, Ohio, to Perrysburg, Ohio, with her husband Donald and 3 children. Mary was to call this home until 1998, when they retired in Venice, Florida. Mary was a member of St. Timothy’s Episcopal church in Perrysburg where she was a member of the Vestry and sang in the church choir and later joined Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in Venice, FL. Mary also managed five family owned rental duplexes from 1975 until 1998.
Mary and Don traveled all over the United States and visited many foreign countries leading up to and during retirement.
Mary is survived by her husband Don, her son Jack and his wife Sara, her son Brad, and daughter Denise, and her grandchildren John and Laura. Mary will be missed by those she leaves behind.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Mary’s name to plant trees: https://www.gardenclub.org/donate-now
Condolences may be made to the family online at https://www.nationalcremation.com