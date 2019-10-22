Mary M. Underhill, 71, North Baltimore, died Monday (Oct. 21, 2019).
Arrangements are pending at Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore.
Posted: Tuesday, October 22, 2019 8:44 am
Mary M. Underhill, 71, North Baltimore, died Monday (Oct. 21, 2019).
Arrangements are pending at Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore.
Posted in Obituaries on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 8:44 am.
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4641
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]