Mary Louise Weihl, 88, of Bowling Green passed away February 13, 2022 in Bowling Green. She was born June 21, 1933 to Robert and Modesta (Grimm) Schwartz in Waterville. Mary was a 1951 graduate of Waterville High School. On September 3, 1955 she married Harold Weihl at Zion Lutheran Church in Waterville. Mary and Harold resided on their family farm on King Road outside of Haskins.
Mary was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church in Waterville. She was a member of the church choir and the Rebecca women’s circle. She was a member of Wood County Farm Bureau and was active in the Wood County Fair where she served several years as chairman of the Women’s Department. Mary enjoyed gardening, playing the piano, and enjoyed baking and decorating cakes for weddings, graduations, and birthdays.
Mary is survived by her children Terry (Ellen) of Perrysburg, Karen (Milan) Voska of Oregon, Ohio, Steve (Lisa) of Bowling Green, and Scott (Debbie) Weihl of Perrysburg, 11 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild. She is also survived by her brother Paul (Lorra) Schwartz, her sisters Dorothy Wardell and Betty Baumbarger and her sister in law Louise Schwartz. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son James Weihl, and her brothers Jimmy and Thomas Schwartz.
Friends and family are invited to visitation Thursday, February 17 from 10 to 11 am at the Zion Lutheran Church 22 N 2nd St. Waterville, OH. Funeral services will follow at 11 am. Burial will be at Highland Memorial Gardens in Waterville.
Services are entrusted to the Peinert – Dunn Funeral Home in Waterville. To leave an online condolence please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com [dunnfuneralhome.com] .