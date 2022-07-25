Mary Lou Joseph, 89, of Bowling Green, Ohio, went to her heavenly home on Saturday July 23, 2022. She was born September 13, 1932 in Lima, Ohio to Harold and Gladys (McClurg) Brubaker. She met the love of her life, Ronald D. “Ike” Joseph at the Wood County Fair. They married on June 17, 1955 in Bowling Green, Ohio.

Mary Lou, as a teenager, worked at her father’s local restaurant. She worked for a short time at BG City Utilities; then, began her career at Wood County District Public Library where she fulfilled multiple roles. Mary Lou retired after 35 years as the head of the circulation department.