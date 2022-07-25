Mary Lou Joseph, 89, of Bowling Green, Ohio, went to her heavenly home on Saturday July 23, 2022. She was born September 13, 1932 in Lima, Ohio to Harold and Gladys (McClurg) Brubaker. She met the love of her life, Ronald D. “Ike” Joseph at the Wood County Fair. They married on June 17, 1955 in Bowling Green, Ohio.
Mary Lou, as a teenager, worked at her father’s local restaurant. She worked for a short time at BG City Utilities; then, began her career at Wood County District Public Library where she fulfilled multiple roles. Mary Lou retired after 35 years as the head of the circulation department.
She was a long time member of First United Methodist Church. In her retirement years, Mary Lou enjoyed socializing with customers in her family’s greenhouse as well as meeting for lunch and playing cards with friends. She enjoyed making friends over a cup of coffee and a donut. Her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and large extended family brought her much happiness.
Mary Lou is survived by her son Ronald J. (Linda) Joseph of Bowling Green; grandchildren, Renee (Ryan) Chamberlain, Randy (Brittany) Joseph, Rebecca (Keaston) Reif and Rochelle (Martin) Vieth; great-grandchildren, Collin, Ava, Carter, Addison, Caylyn, Lorraina, Natalie, Meredith, and Emma.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ike and infant son, Timothy.
Her funeral service will be held on Thursday July 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Pastor Greg Miller will officiate. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bowling Green. Visitation will be held Thursday morning at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given to First United Methodist Church or Wood County District Public Library.