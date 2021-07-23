Mary Lee Abbott passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 23, 2021 with her loving family and best friend by her bedside. She was 79 years old.
Mary was born on April 25, 1942 in Fostoria, Ohio to parents John and Edna “Mae” Shank. Surviving Mary are her children, Tanya (Bill) Warner of Blissfield, Michigan, Joe Jividen of Fostoria, Ohio, Troy Jividen of Bradner, Ohio, Belynda (Barney) Freeman of Helena, Ohio, and Justus Abbott of Bradner, Ohio; 15 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; two brothers, John (Patricia) Shank of Fostoria, Ohio and Gene (Diane) Shank of Wayne, Ohio; two sisters, Sharon Shank of Fostoria, Ohio, Margaret Shank of Fostoria, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Jack Abbott.
Mary and Jack met in their 20’s, married on November 11, 1972, and were happily married for 47 years. Mary was a high spirited woman whom her best friend, Jackie Martin, referred to as a “tough-old broad.” Mary had a passion for rare lilies, as seen by the extensive flower garden she had in front of her home. She was also an avid collector of Precious Moments. She enjoyed flea markets, shopping, and spending time with family and friends.
Friends will be received from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, where a Celebration of Life Service will begin Tuesday at 12:00 PM. Burial will take place at Graham Cemetery near Wayne, with a bereavement luncheon to follow. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Lenawee (1903 Wolf Creek Highway Adrian, Michigan 49221). Online condolences may be sent to Mary’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.