Mary L. (Weisgerber) Pohlmann of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living. She was born April 23, 1930 in Defiance, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of sixty-four years, Neil A. Pohlmann, her parents Frederick J. Weisgerber and Olive K. (Smith) Weisgerber of Defiance, Ohio and five brothers: Frederick, Leonard, Charles, John, and infant brother Robert. Surviving Mary are her eight daughters: Sandra (Jeff) Carpenter, Lynn Schmidt, Mary Kay (Rex) Culver, Pamela (Ruben) Herrera, Ann Pohlmann, Jayne (Tim) Murnen, Lisa (Les) Brown, and Nicole (John) Holt; grandchildren, Maren, John, Elizabeth, Michael, Gabriel, Olivia, Nile, Nolan, Lars, Jessica, Jason, Jordan, Lily, Flannery, Adalie, Anna, Sophia, and Ansel; five great-grandchildren. Also surviving Mary is her younger brother, William (Linda) Weisgerber and her brother-in-law Ted (Carol) Pohlmann. She is also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Roger Schmidt, six sisters-in-law, and one brother-in-law.
Mary graduated from Defiance High School in 1948. She attended Defiance College to earn her teaching certificate, and taught elementary school in Bryan, Ohio before marrying and raising her family. For a time, Mary did substitute teaching in Flint, Michigan where Neil was working on his doctorate, before returning to live in Bowling Green, Ohio. Mary was a long-time member of St. Aloysius Parish, serving on the parish council and as a lay Eucharistic minister. She was a volunteer for Wood County Hospital’s Wheeled Meals program for many years, serving as an officer, route coordinator, and meal delivery driver. During her lifetime, Mary enjoyed being with her family and friends. As a member of the Bowling Green Country Club, she was an officer and member of the BGCC Golferettes.