Mary L. Oberdick, age 94, of Luckey, OH passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Kingston of Perrysburg.
She was born on November 29, 1926 in Walbridge, OH to John and Verna (Libbe) Rudolph.
She was part of the 1944 graduating class at Lake High School.
On February 19, 1949 she married Robert Oberdick in Stony Ridge, OH. Mary and Robert raised 2 sons and celebrated 59 years of marriage before Robert’s passing in March of 2008.
In addition to being a homemaker, Mary was a secretary at Rudolph-Libbe for 30 plus years prior to retiring. She was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Pemberville.
Mary enjoyed her flowers, baking, needlepoint, sewing, ceramics and Summers at the family’s Marblehead retreat at Lakeside Chautauqua. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Mary is survived by her sons: Dallas (Nancy) Oberdick of Perrysburg and Kevin (Tami) Oberdick of Luckey. Grandchildren: Joshua (Karly) Oberdick, Michelle (Nolan) Nachtrab and Michael Oberdick. Great-grandchildren: Emma, Amelia, Lyla, Lucy, and Graham. Brother: Phil (Janice) Rudolph.
Sisters: Helyn (Chuck) Kurfess, Kathleen Holzman; special caregivers: Brenda, Stacy, Theda, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband Robert, she was preceded in death by her parents, brothers: John Rudolph, Fritz Rudolph, and Kerm Rudolph.
Family and friends will be received 4-7 p.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021 at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 4094 State Rout 105, Pemberville, OH.
A funeral service will be at the funeral home 11 a.m. Monday, June 28, 2021 with an additional time of visitation from 10 a.m., until the time of service. Officiating will be Rev. James Budke. Interment will be in Troy Twp. Cemetery, Luckey, OH.
Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Bethlehem Lutheran Church or the Wood County Senior Center.
Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.