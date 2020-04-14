Mary Kay (Yarnell) Mauricio Provided to the Sentinel-Tribune Apr 14, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mary Kay (Yarnell) Mauricio, 59, Fostoria, died April 10, 2020. Hanneman Funeral Home, Findlay, is handling the arrangements. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition Sentinel-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Special Edition Special Sections To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. More Most Popular Articles Videos Collections ArticlesHealth dept. has hundreds of complaints about non-essential businesses open57 coronavirus cases in Wood CountyPerrysburg, Rossford police ask crowds to disperseRobert J. PalmerWood County has 3rd coronavirus deathMelania Trump is having a moment during coronavirus pandemicKenneth “Lee” CamdenSong for Dr. Acton - written by BG band - strikes a chord in coronavirus crisisWood County has fourth coronavirus death Videos CollectionsSorry, there are no recent results for popular collections. Tweets by sentineltribune Events Browse Today's events Submit Stocks Market Data by TradingView