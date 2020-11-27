Mary Katherine Plotts, 86, of Deshler, Ohio died November 23, 2020.
She was born November 29, 1933 in Defiance, Ohio to the late Rudolph and Hilda (Okuley) Wilhelm.
On April 21, 1951 she married Raymond L. Plotts Sr., and he preceded her in death on May 5, 2019. She is survived by children: Robert (Christine Rosebrock) Plotts, Katherine (Michael) Woods, Audrey Lou (Randal) Nye, Harold (Jeanne Meyer) Plotts, Anna Marie (Roger) Hoyt, Raymond L. (Debra Eberly) Plotts, Jr., and Christine Spence. She is also survived by a brother, James Wilhelm, 15 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Shane Michael Spence and great-granddaughter, Grace Marie Aderman.
Mary worked at Metal Forge, Deshler; and later at Budd (Continental Structural Plastics), North Baltimore. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church of Deshler. Mary enjoyed bowling, gardening, crocheting, bingo, and especially being with family.
Funeral services were held on Friday and private for the family. She was laid to rest next to her husband, Ray, at Grelton Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the donor’s choice. Condolences and messages can be left for the family at feehanrodenbergerfuneralhome.com.