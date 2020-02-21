Mary Katherine Baird, 72, of McComb, passed away at 11:53 p.m., Thursday, February 20, 2020, surrounded by her family at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay after a 3 year battle with cancer. She was born on January 16, 1948, in Bowling Green to the late Robert and Lydia (Trimble) Wright. She married Danny Baird 51 years ago on May 10, 1969, and he survives.
Mary is also survived by her daughters: Stephanie (David) Davis of Findlay and Lisa Williams of McComb; her son, Jason Baird of McComb; her brothers: Roger Wright of Hoytville and Ronnie Wright of McComb; her sister, Carolyn Kline of McComb; her grandchildren: Danielle, Anthony, Deven and Abbie; her great-granddaughter, Saphire.