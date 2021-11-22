Mary Jo Sears, Formerly of Bowling Green, OH, passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Kingston Assisted Living in Perrysburg, OH. She was born on June 27, 1934 in Toledo, OH to Willard and Berniece (Radcliff) Rinebold. Along with her husband, Robert, she was owner and operator of RHS Decorating and Furniture Fashions in Bowling Green, OH.
Mary Jo is survived by her loving daughters, Diane (Dale) Gibson and Ami (Greg) Noble; grandchildren, Lindsay (Sean) Goodrich), Erin (Brian) Brock, Andrew Noble and Erica Noble; great grandchildren, Keaton Goodrich and Emerson Goodrich. She is preceded by her parents and husbands, William Crockett and Robert H. Sears.
Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Wood County Library and Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Arrangements by Witzler-Shank-Walker Funeral Home, Perrysburg, OH. Condolences can be shared at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.