Mary Jo (Fortner) Marlow, 65, of Grand Rapids, Ohio passed away March 21, 2021. Mary was born on January 13, 1956 to the late Crowner and Rita (Meiring) Fortner in Toledo, Ohio. Her father passed away when she was young and her mother married Frank J McMenamin who she thought as him as her father. Mary married Randy Marlow and they were married 38 years before he preceded her in death on December 13, 2019.
Mary worked for over 20 years at Perrysburg Commons where she began working in their housekeeping department and eventually became their activities director. She loved to go swimming, do crocheting, and knitting. Mary was a natural caregiver and enjoyed taking care of others. Mary loved all types of chocolate, Stevie Nicks music, and watching old TV shows like Andy Griffith and I Love Lucy as well as the newer shows like Everybody loves Raymond. Very dear to her was “The Bud” group of five dear friends that would get together every year. Mary enjoyed spending as much time with her grandkids as it was possible and took them to the Grand Rapids swimming pool all the time. She loved to work in her garden and she loved antiques.
Mary is survived by her daughter Jennifer L. (Erick) Goble; son Matthew J. (Heather) Waite; grandchildren: Allie, Alexander, Audrey, Eli, Gracianna, Michael, Riley; sister Nancy (Jud) Lanzer; brothers: Greg (Jodie) Fortner, Joseph (Mary Sue) Fortner, Robert (Marsha) Fortner, and Richard Fortner; as well as many friends, nieces and nephews whom she adored. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her step-father Frank McMenamin, husband Randy, and brother Timothy.
A Memorial Gathering will take place on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 from 3:00 until her Celebration of Life Service at 6:00 PM in the Hanneman Funeral Home, 24084 W. Second Street, Grand Rapids, Ohio.
