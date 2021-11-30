Mary Jean Snyder 87, of Perrysburg, OH, passed away at her home on Sunday, November 28, 2021. She was born on February 26, 1934 in Woodside, Bucks County, PA to Frank and Mary Jeanes (Rich) Heston. She married David Wayne Snyder on February 7, 1953 in Stony Ridge, OH. Mary and David raised 4 children and celebrated over 58 years of marriage before David’s passing in June of 2011.
Mary worked in housekeeping 28 years for the Holiday Inn before she retired. She enjoyed traveling, being a flea market vendor, produce vendor with her husband and oldest daughter and spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory are her children: Janice (Edward) Rife of Pemberville, Linda (Garold) Mason of Luckey, Douglas (Nadine) Snyder of WA, Beverly (Todd) Bender of Custar, 7 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, 4 step grandchildren, 3 step great grandchildren. She had many, many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews all over the United States.
In addition to her husband David, she was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Frances Dwyer.
Mary will be laid to rest next to David at a Graveside Service 2 p.m., Monday, December 20, 2021 in Troy Township Cemetery, Luckey, OH. Marsh & Marsteller is assisting the family with arrangements. The family request, that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of contributions to: A charity of the donor’s choice. If you would like to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo with the family, you may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com.