Mary “Jane” (Eckel) Mooney, of Bowling Green, Ohio joined her almighty God on Sunday August 23, 2020 with her family at her side. She was born November 13, 1933 in Perrysburg, Ohio to the late Elmer and Loretta (Smith) Eckel.
After graduating from Haskins High School, where she was a cheer leader and her two brothers Paul and Bob Eckel played 1st team basketball, she worked as a secretary-bookkeeper for Ohio Belting and Transmission Inc. in Toledo, Ohio.
On August 10, 1957 she married Norman A. Mooney who preceded her in death January 15, 2014.
Jane is survived by her son Norman A. Jr. “Zeke” and daughter Jodi (Craig) Mooney-Roe both of Bowling Green, Ohio and she cherished her two grandchildren Kohl and Morgan Roe. Others left to cherish her many memories are her sisters Loretta “Bill” Hartman of Perrysburg, Ohio and Joanne Smithey of Scottsburg, Indiana many nieces and nephews and multiple children whom she nurtured and many wonderful friends.
Jane lived in Guelph, Ontario while her husband played pro-football for K.W. Dutchman team in Kitchner Ontario, Ohio. She loved fishing, camping, square dancing, babysitting, cake decorating and partying. Some of her greatest times were spent hosting annual Christmas Eve parties to her extended family friends.
She was a member of St. Aloysius Parish in Bowling Green, a volunteer for the American Cancer Society and The Senior Center. She was a member of the American Legion Post 0441 in Tontogany, The Eagles and VFW Post 1148 in Bowling Green.
Along with her husband Norm, Jane was preceded in death by her four brothers Elmer “Bud”, Richard, Robert and Paul.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday August 26, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday August 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 150 S. Enterprise St. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Father Tom McQuillen will officiate. Interment will follow at St. Rose Cemetery in Perrysburg, Ohio. In accordance with the local mandate, the use of face masks/coverings will be required while inside the funeral home and church.
Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to a charity of the donor’s choice.
