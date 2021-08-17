Mary J. Cox, age 70 of Pemberville, Ohio passed away at home with her husband at her side, on Sunday, August 15, 2021. She was born April 6, 1951in Bellevue, OH to William W. and Elizabeth (Yates) Vannest. On October 3, 1970 she married Michael Edward Cox in Bellevue. Mary and Michael raised 2 sons and have celebrated nearly 51 years of marriage.
In addition to being a homemaker, Mary, worked in various capacities, locally she worked for a few years at the Forks restaurant and most recently in maintenance for 15 years at the First United Presbyterian Church of Pemberville. She enjoyed traveling with her husband all over the country which included 32 states. Mary was particularly fond of the outdoors and loved camping with Michael. Their excursions included the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Mt. Rushmore, and Niagara Falls just to mention a few. A highlight of their travels had been spending their 50th Anniversary at Gatlinburg.
In addition to her husband Michael, Mary is survived by a son: Jeffrey Lee (Liz) Cox, and brother: Donald Joe (Madeline) Vannest both of Bellevue. She was preceded in death by her parents, and son: Michael Cox Jr.
Family and friends will be received 9-11 a.m., with a funeral service at 11 a.m., Friday, August 20, 2021 at Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 4094 State Route 105, Pemberville. Officiating will be, Pr. Tony Chwalek. Interment will be in Pemberville Cemetery, Pemberville, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials take the form of contributions to: Heartland Hospice. On-line condolences may be shared with the family at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.