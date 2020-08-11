Mary I. Tallman, 76, of Bowling Green, formerly of Genoa, Ohio, died Sunday, August 9, 2020 while a resident of Bowling Green Manor. She was born November 17, 1943, the daughter of John H. and Tessie P. (Smith) Jones, who preceded her in death.
Mary worked a various Genoa area restaurants over the years, including Don’s, the Parkside, Star & Lill’s and the Hour Glass, retiring from Frisch’s in Bowling Green. Mary was a very loving and family centered mom and grandma, always making sure her family was taken care of. She enjoyed attending their sporting events and treated them to her baked goods; especially her peanut butter pies! Mary also enjoyed cooking, crafting and sewing in her spare time.
Mary is survived by her children, Dawn (Tom) Kinder, John Streetman and Joseph (Michelle) Streetman; grandchildren, Mark Streetman, Joey Tiell, Cory Tiell, Helen Streetman, Samantha Castner, Tabitha Streetman, Tyler Streetman, Joseph R. Streetman, Crystal Streetman, Christopher Streetman, Daniel Streetman, Brett Kinder and Kristina Pernod; and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Daniella; and sister Phyllis Emch.
Visitation will be held from 11 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. on Friday, August 14, 2020 in the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West St., Genoa, Ohio. A graveside service will then be held at 1:30 P.M. on Friday at the Clay Township Cemetery, Genoa. The family suggests memorials, in Mary’s name, be directed to Bridge Hospice, 1037 Conneaut, #204, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402 or the Alzheimer’s Assoc., 480 W. Dussel Dr., Maumee, Ohio 43537. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.