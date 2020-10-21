Mary H. Allport, 86, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away October 19, 2020. She was born May 13, 1934 in Perrysburg, Ohio to the late James W. Carper and Helen (Haas) Carper. She married Carlton Brown and he preceded her in death in 1990. She later married Roy Allport and he preceded her in death.
Mary was a baptized Christian. She worked hard to provide for and raise her children. She enjoyed spending time reading, listening to country music and fondly remembered the trip she took with her mother and sister to Nashville. Her greatest joy in life came from the time she spent with her family.
She is survived by her children Steven Brown of Toledo, Ohio, Bill Brown of Virginia and Kathy Lane of Defiance, Ohio, sister Evelyn Long of Napoleon, Ohio, grandchildren Billy Brown of Virginia, Cody Brown of Virginia, Julie Forrester of Pioneer, Ohio, Jessica English of Defiance, Ohio and Justin Ward of Defiance, Ohio and great-grandchildren Jayden Forrester, Tyler Forrester, Mariah English and Jake Ward.
She was preceded in death by her sons Kevin Brown and Daniel Brown.
Her funeral service will be held on Friday October 23, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. Father David Whalen will officiate. Interment will follow at Beavercreek Cemetery in Grand Rapids, Ohio. Visitation will be held Friday morning at the Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at Noon.
Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to a charity of the donor’s choice.
