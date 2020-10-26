Mary Grolle, 60, of Bowling Green passed away peacefully at home, after a hard fought battle with cancer, on October 22, 2020. Born in Toledo, Ohio on November 18, 1959 to Thomas and Jean Francis, they precede her in death. Mary graduated from McAuley High School in 1978. She married David Grolle on September 12th, 1981, he survives. Mary is also survived by her two daughters, Kate (Ryan) Miller and Anna (Zach) Rausch and five grandchildren, Hayley and Kinzie Miller, Layne, Lawson, and baby boy Rausch.
Also surviving are her sisters Carol Francis, Joan Greene, Susan (John) McCarthy, Sally (John) Leahy; brothers, Mike Francis, Rick (Sharon) Francis; brother-in-law, Geoff Waggoner; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Kathy Waggoner, and brother- in- law, Tim Greene.
Mary worked at Bowling Green State University as an event coordinator. It was her passion to create the perfect event. In her spare time she enjoyed glass mosaic art, making many pieces for friends and family. Mary was a very loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed watching her daughters and grandchildren participate in their sporting events, 4-H activities, and FFA activities.
A private family memorial will be held. Donations in Mary’s memory can be made to the Wood County Clover Legacy Foundation, PO Box 271, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402 or the donors choice. Arrangements entrusted to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, Tontogany, Ohio. To leave an online memory please visit dunnfuneralhome.com