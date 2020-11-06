Mary Ellouise Myers, 94, formerly of Waterville and Grand Rapids passed away November 5, 2020 in Bowling Green. She was born on June 8, 1926 to John E. and Edna E. (Schooley) Matzen in Antwerp, Ohio. She was a graduate of Grand Rapids High School. On December 20, 1947 she married Lloyd Myers in Grand Rapids and he preceded her in death in March of 2010.
Mary was a proud housewife who enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grand and great grandchildren. She loved to read, study History and was a life long learner. She enjoyed crafts including wine making and the 3 wedding dresses she sewn by hand. She was a proud member of American Legion Auxiliary Post 232 in Grand Rapids. For over 25 years she catered functions held at the Post.
She is survived by her children Michael (Barb) of Liberty Center , William of Bowling Green, Charles (Mary Jo) of Tontogany, and Susan (Robert) Young Peter of Grand Rapids, her daughter in law Pat Myers of McClure, her 10 grandchildren, her 19 great grandchildren, and her sister Fern Barnier of Colton, CA. She was preceded in death by her Husband Lloyd, her son Robert, and her parents.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Tuesday November, 10 from 10 am to 12 pm at the Peinert Dunn Funeral Home, 7220 Dutch Rd. Waterville, OH. Funeral services will be 12 noon at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Grand Rapids. Donations in Mary’s memory are encouraged to the Weston Public Library Grand Rapids branch, 13153 Main St. Weston, OH 43569.
