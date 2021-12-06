Mary Ellen Jameson (“Mitzie”), 92, went home to be with her Lord on December 3, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 13, 1929, in Pittsburgh, PA, the only child of Charles H. and Charlotte (Mann) Weeks and lived her early years in the Pittsburgh area.
Following graduation as valedictorian from Avalon High School in 1947, she entered Muskingum College, earning her B.A. degree in 1951. In 1950, Mitzie married her college sweetheart Don Jameson, when he was drafted to serve in the Korean War.
After Don’s service in the army, they established their home in Pittsburgh. Subsequently, Mitzie and Don were blessed with four children: Carol Lantz; Scott (Marianne) Jameson; Julie (David) Frazier; and Elizabeth (Rob) Hennell.
In 1962 they moved to Ohio, eventually settling in Perrysburg, Ohio, where they lived for 45 years. Mitzie was a busy stay-at-home mom, and her life was totally devoted to her family. She was always there for her children, encouraging, supporting, and fervently striving to be a good parent. Zoar Lutheran Church was the center of a great many of the family’s activities. Mitzie, an accomplished pianist, shared her music in various capacities at church. She also taught Sunday School, directed the music program for Vacation Bible School, served as an Elder on the church council, and sang in the Senior choir for many years. Her faith and her personal relationship with Jesus Christ were very important to her.
Mitzie was a volunteer in Pastoral Care at St. Luke’s Hospital for 15 years, and for a time delivered Mobile Meals. She was an avid reader, had a passionate love for all animals, and in later years became intensely interested in politics and in world affairs. Even with advancing age, she was delighted to have a cell phone, and to master the use of a computer. And always there was her love of music!
Mitzie felt so fortunate to have had opportunities with her husband to travel through much of the United States; and on three different trips to Europe, including Egypt and the Holy Land. It was indeed a full life!
In 2007, Mitzie and Don moved a last time, to Wooster, Ohio to be near several of their family. They had the joy of building their own home for the first time – the perfect nest for their remaining years.
Mitzie was preceded in death by her beloved husband in 2015, her stepfather, Dr. Joseph E. Baldridge, and her son-in-law, Tom Lantz. She leaves to cherish her memory her dear children, 10 grand-children and 9 great-grandchildren.
Private Services will be held with burial at Webster Township Cemetery, Scotch Ridge, OH. Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Special thank you to the staff at Danbury Woods and Life Care Hospice for their kindness and compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorials to be considered: Best Friends Animal Society, Kanab, Utah, Zoar Lutheran Church Organ Fund, Perrysburg, Ohio, and Life Care Hospice, Wooster, Ohio. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com.