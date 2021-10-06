Mary Ellen Gerwin Shock passed away September 24, 2021 in Tavares, Florida, where she had lived for the past 26 years. She was born on April 12, 1935 to Everett and Cora Ellen (Holcomb) Garey in Gibsonburg, Ohio. She married Henry Gerwin in 1953, and they raised six children on a dairy farm near Bradner, Ohio. Henry died in 1982. Mary later married Paul Shock, and after traveling with their RV for several years, they settled in Tavares. Paul died in 2008.Mary was strong in her Christian faith. She also loved her family, and was a wonderful homemaker. She was an animal lover, who enjoyed her dogs and horses, and enjoyed watching the wild animals and birds that lived near her home in Florida.Mary is survived by her children Suzanne (James) Farquharson, William (Elaine) Gerwin, Glen (Stacy) Gerwin, Gary (Pamela) Gerwin, and Corey Gerwin; grandchildren Kari Gerwin, Dennis Gerwin (Melanie Champagne), Kristin Gerwin (Matt Wolfram), Joseph (Lindsey Bostelman) Gerwin, Wesley (Dakotah) Gerwin, Mitchell Gerwin, Danielle (Michael) Judge, Tony Gerwin, and Alysia Stevens; and great-grandchildren Taryn Knighten, Katelyn Schooner, Dylan Schooner, Yisabella Zhang, Sophia Gerwin, Ophelia Reither, Merida Gerwin, Claire Gerwin, Amelia Judge, Elias Wolfram, and Wesley Gerwin Jr.In addition to her husbands, Mary was predeceased by her parents and her son Ronald Gerwin.
Mary will be interred at Eisenhour Cemetery, Pemberville, Ohio. A Celebration of Life is planned for the spring of 2022, with more details to be provided at that time.