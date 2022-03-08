Mary E. Ott died peacefully in her home on February 18, 2022, surrounded with the love and support of her family.
She was born on March 10, 1932 in Somerset, Ohio to Raymond Coss and Mary Edna Coss (Hammond). Her family moved to Grand Rapids, Ohio in 1946. She married John Gerald Ott in 1950.
She was a caring mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She played a loving role in many nieces’ and nephews’ lives.
She worked at Saylor Products in Grand Rapids, Ohio and retired in 1995. Her passion was people. She gave loving care to her husband as he ailed the final year of his life until passing in 2010. She bravely battled severe diagnoses soon thereafter while still putting others before herself. For the remainder of her life, she shared devoted guardianship of loved ones in need.
Mary is survived by son Daniel (Pam), daughters Deborah Page, Pat Gunther (Ehrhardt), and Judy Ott. Surviving siblings are Kathleen Ott, Barbara Heising (Keith), Fred Coss (Betty), Raymond Coss (Sandy, dec.), Ruth Vollmar (Robert), Edna Miller (Roy), Ken Coss (Bev), Margaret Karamol (Frank), and Linda Miller (Gary, dec.). Also surviving are 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband John, brothers William, Thomas “Art” (Barb, dec.), Frank (Deb), and sister Rose.
A funeral mass will be held March 10, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Grand Rapids, Ohio, followed by lunch in the church hall.
Contributions may be made to the charity of donor’s choice.