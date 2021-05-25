Mary Dilsaver, 72, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Sunday May 23, 2021 of esophageal cancer with her family by her side. She was born April 1, 1949 in Bowling Green to the late John and Mae (Evans) Spoores. She married David Dilsaver on September 26, 1971 and he survives in Bowling Green.
Mary was a member of Abiding Word Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bowling Green. She loved traveling with her husband- one of her favorite trips being to Australia where she was able to spend time in a Koala Sanctuary. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, reading and baking with her grandkids. She loved The Beatles- especially Paul McCartney. Her greatest joy in life came from the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren whom she adored.
Along with her husband of nearly 50 years, Dave, Mary is survived by her children Erika (Kevin) Anderson of Bowling Green, Ohio and Andy (Rachel) Dilsaver of Redondo Beach, California, grandchildren Sierra Anderson, Savannah Anderson, Kaeden Anderson, Millie Dilsaver, Kit Dilsaver and one grandchild on the way. She is also survived by her sisters Ila (Doug) White of Bowling Green, Ohio and Norma Bostelman of Grand Rapids, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents and 8 brothers and sisters.
Public visitation will be held on Thursday May 27, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. Her funeral service will be held on Friday May 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Abiding Word Evangelical Lutheran Church, 17202 Mercer Rd. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Pastor Paul Lange will officiate. Interment will follow at Union Hill Cemetery. Additional visitation will be held at the church Friday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Immediately following the burial at Union Hill, a time of food and fellowship will be held back at the church.
Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to the Wood County Humane Society.
