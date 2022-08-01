Mary C. Strausbaugh, 89, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Sunday July 31, 2022. She was born on April 11, 1933 to Henry and Marie (Bressler) Stauffer. She married Leroy Strausbaugh on July 18, 1954 and he preceded her in death on July 5, 1992.

Mary was a longtime member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. She was a former member of the church choir, WELCA Women’s Church Group, Portage American Legion, Wood County Chapter of Genealogy, past commissioner of the Boy Scouts of America, Award of Merit and District Committee, and Young at Heart Church Group. After retiring, she helped out at the Historical Society, enjoyed traveling, cooking and baking. Mary found her greatest joy in spending time with her family and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.