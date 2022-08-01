Mary C. Strausbaugh, 89, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Sunday July 31, 2022. She was born on April 11, 1933 to Henry and Marie (Bressler) Stauffer. She married Leroy Strausbaugh on July 18, 1954 and he preceded her in death on July 5, 1992.
Mary was a longtime member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. She was a former member of the church choir, WELCA Women’s Church Group, Portage American Legion, Wood County Chapter of Genealogy, past commissioner of the Boy Scouts of America, Award of Merit and District Committee, and Young at Heart Church Group. After retiring, she helped out at the Historical Society, enjoyed traveling, cooking and baking. Mary found her greatest joy in spending time with her family and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter Cheryl (Todd) Kurfess, daughter-in-law Sandy Strausbaugh grandchildren Samantha and Jon (Stacy) Strausbaugh, and great-grandchildren Benjamin, Owen, and Ethan.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy, sons David and Mark Strausbaugh and sister, Elizabeth Ann Stauffer.
Visitation for Mary will be held on Monday August 8, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 315 S. College Dr. Bowling Green, Ohio. A Celebration of Life service will begin at 12:00 P.M. at the church. Pastor Rob Spicer will officiate. Interment will follow at Wingston Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given in Mary’s honor to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster Street.
To leave an online condolence or share a fond memory with the Strausbaugh family, please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.