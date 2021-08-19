Mary Ann Ousky, 86 of Perrysburg and formerly of Moline, passed away, Thursday, August 19, 2021 at St. Clare Commons, Perrysburg, OH. She was born on October 15, 1934 in Stony Ridge, OH to Carl and Eliza (Robinson) Cardosy. Following graduation from Lake High School, Mary, on February 2, 1954 married Richard Ousky in St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Millbury, OH. Mary and Richard would raise 2 children and celebrated over 40 years of marriage before Richard’s passing in 1994.
In addition to being a homemaker and taking care of her two children and a husband, Mary worked outside the home in a retail woman’s dress shop for 6 years. She had been an active member at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. In her early years she enjoyed attending her children’s activities as they were growing up. She also
enjoyed crossword and jigsaw puzzles and was especially fond of drawing. Her greatest joy in life remained spending time with her family, especially her grand and great-grandchildren.
Mary is survived by her children: Sheryl (Rick) Lanciano of Sinking Spring, PA and Scott (Diane) Ousky of Moline, OH, 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, Special friend: Ken Mapes of Curtice, OH and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Richard, she was preceded in death by her parents, brother: Jack Cardosy, sisters: Wilma “Billie” McIntosh and Jane Welling.
Mary will be laid to rest 11 a.m., Sunday, August 22, 2021 in a Graveside Service at Lake Township Cemetery in Millbury, OH. Officiating will be Deacon Rick Lanciano. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: St. Paul's United Methodist Church.