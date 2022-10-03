Mary Ann (Lemke) Hinesman, 73, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away peacefully on October 1, 2022 at Wood Haven Health Care.
Mary Ann was born in Toledo, Ohio on August 2, 1949 to Richard and Francis (Wiegman) Lemke. She graduated from Bowling Green State University with a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1971. On January 27, 1973, Mary Ann married Philip Hinesman.
Mary Ann worked for many years as a substitute teacher in Wood County Schools and as a student aide at Wood Lane School. She excelled in these roles because of her caring and patient nature and her passion for helping others. Mary Ann was also a longtime member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church and enjoyed singing in the choir.
More than anything, Mary Ann loved spending time with her husband and with the family that they created. Her sons fondly remember their mom regularly shagging baseballs while their dad pitched them batting practice and frequently taking them to the rec center to swim on hot summer days. Her grandchildren fondly remember their grandma often actively playing games with them on the floor while babysitting them. Mary Ann’s kind heart and selflessness were manifest in all her interactions with family.
Mary Ann is survived by her sons Bradley (Jennifer) Hinesman and Eric (Megan) Hinesman; sisters Linda (Leslie) Wyse, Marsha (Denny) Tilley, and Barbara (Mark) Welch; and grandchildren Addison, Austin, Elyssa, Luca, Quinn, and Tate Hinesman.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 from 5-8 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster Street.
Mary Ann’s funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, located at 315 South College Drive in Bowling Green. Senior Pastor Rob Spicer will officiate. Interment will follow at Wood County Memory Gardens in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given in Mary Ann’s memory to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.
To share an online condolence or fond memory of Mary Ann with the Hinesman family, please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.