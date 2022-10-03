Mary Ann (Lemke) Hinesman, 73, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away peacefully on October 1, 2022 at Wood Haven Health Care.

Mary Ann was born in Toledo, Ohio on August 2, 1949 to Richard and Francis (Wiegman) Lemke. She graduated from Bowling Green State University with a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1971. On January 27, 1973, Mary Ann married Philip Hinesman.