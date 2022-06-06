Mary Ann (Gabrie) Messaros, age 89, of Bowling Green, Ohio, formerly Elyria, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Wood Haven Health Care, where she was a resident since November. Until the very end, Mary Ann kept her love of the Lord and family as well as outgoing spirit.
Mary Ann was born on September 7, 1932 to John and Margaret (Laky) Gabrie. She was the youngest of three children.
Mary Ann married Robert (Bob) F. Messaros, Sr. on July 4, 1953 at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church in Lorain, Ohio. This Lorain High School girl met her Elyria HIgh School guy on a fated bus trip to Cleveland. Mary Ann often reminisced about their time at Crystal Beach listening to Big Band Era/Swing musicians and dancing. Theirs is a love story that spanned 65 years, until Bob’s death in 2018. Mary Ann remained devoted to her soulmate and was ready to be reunited with him in Heaven, along with her first grandchild, Mary.
Surviving are her son, Robert Jr. (Christine) Messaros; son Michael (Sheri) Messaros; son Andrew (Susan) Meszaros; and Nancy (Erick) Horn. Mary Ann’s grandchildren are Matthew (Sarah), Amy, Sarah, Rachel (Brian) Lee, Hannah, Maria, Noah, Dominic, Andrew and Maggie; great-grandchildren include Cortlin, Samantha, Jocelyn, Laszlo, Elsa and Dawsyn. Also surviving Mary Ann are many nieces and nephews.
The daughter of a Hungarian immigrant, Mary Ann was proud of her Hungarian heritage. She graduated from Lorain High School in 1950. Mary Ann had fond memories of working at The Style Center for a few years before transitioning to a chief home officer.
Mary Ann was very active in her hometown church, St. Agnes Catholic Parish in Elyria, Ohio. She served on various volunteer committees and helped with numerous ministries. Mary Ann enjoyed leading retreats and faith was very important to her. She was a Stephen’s Minister at Elyria Memorial Hospital for many years as well.
Spending time with family, cooking/baking and reading were Mary Ann’s passions. Serving her family delicacies such as chicken paprikas, stuffed cabbage, csirkeleves, dios torta, kifles, kalach and strudel plus countless other recipes was Mary Ann’s delight. She was a voracious reader and loved to give books to others. Mary Ann was known to keep several local bookstores in business. Later in life, Mary Ann became a fan of Cleveland professional sports.
Mary Ann will be missed for many reasons, but especially for her sense of animation and zeal. Anyone who ever met Mary Ann will never forget her. Her “Just so you know..” messages, craving for Dum-Dum suckers, and love of Pinochle were unmatched. May she finally know which family member voted her off the island in a game of “Survivor”. Jo ejszakat kivanok, Mary Ann!
Visitation will be held on Wednesday June 8, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 W. Wooster Street. A Rosary service will be held at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday June 9, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 150 S. Enterprise Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Father Tom McQuillen will officiate. Family and friends are invited afterwards to a luncheon at St. Aloysius Catholic Church. Burial will be private at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bowling Green.
The family would like to thank all the healthcare providers at Wood Haven Health Care for their dedication and service.
Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the St. Aloysius Food Pantry in Bowling Green, Ohio or St. Agnes Catholic Church in Elyria, Ohio. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.dunnfuneralhome.com.