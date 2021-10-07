Mary Ann (Borovsky) Russell, (96) of Perrysburg, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at St. Clare Commons in Perrysburg. She was born March 15, 1925 in Port Clinton, Ohio to Joseph and Rosalia (Szilagy) Borovsky. Following graduation from Central High School, she married David Earl Russell at St. Stephens Catholic Church in Toledo, on April 23, 1949. Mary and David raised 1 daughter and celebrated over 56 years of marriage before David’s passing in August of 2005
In addition to being a homemaker, Mary spent many years assisting her husband with the administrative work associated with their many businesses, from plumbing, rental properties, to building and development, just to name a few. She was a woman of faith and was a member of St. Stephens in Toledo and Church of the Ascension while in Fort Myers Beach, FL. Her ministries included being a Eucharistic Minister of Holy Communion, she was active in the altar
rosary sodality, and volunteered with St. Louis Helping Hands in Toledo. Mary was a member of the Falcon Cub and supporter of the Bowling Green State University. She enjoyed traveling, and the winters spent with David at their condominium on Fort Myers Beach. Her true purpose in life was her family, including the large extended family she married into. She adored her nieces and nephews.
Mary is survived by her daughter: Karen (Dan Vreeland) Whalen of Perrysburg. Grandsons: Jonathan Whalen of Sylvania and Michael Whalen of Seattle, WA. Sister-in-law: Verla Albring of Britton, MI and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband David, she was preceded in death by her parents.
A Funeral Mass will be said 10 a.m., Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at St. John XXIII, 24250 Dixie Highway, Perrysburg, OH. Celebrant will be Fr. Al Ceranowski. Committal will be in Lake Township Cemetery, Millbury. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials take the form of contributions to: St. John XXIII or The Cleveland Clinic Foundation. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com.