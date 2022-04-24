Mary Alice Imke, 69, of Findlay, passed away at 7:49 p.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center.
She was born on March 1, 1953 in Napoleon, Ohio to the late Claud H. and Mable M. (Dennie) Hern.
Mary Alice married the love of her life, soul mate and best friend, James W. Imke Jr. on September 15, 1984 and he preceded her in death on December 15, 2006.
She is survived by their son, Ryan (Brooke) Imke and two grandsons, Carter James and Evan Michael Imke; her nieces and god-daughters, Ann, Emily and Kathryn Imke; and nieces, Genesis, Julieanne and Eleanor Imke and nephew Steven Imke. She also leaves behind her four-legged companions, Snickers and Reeses. She recently reunited with her high school sweetheart Paul Babcock, who has stood by her side during her illness.
Mary Alice graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1971 and Bowling Green State University in 1975 with a degree in Elementary and Special Education. She received her Master’s in Education from the University of Findlay in 2003. She spent 31 years at Blanchard Valley Center as a teacher and service/support administrator until her retirement in December 2006. She then directed the Liberty Benton Before and After School Program from 2007-2008. She then started a second career as a daycare provider and preschool teacher from 2008-2019. She retired for a second time in 2019.
During her life, Mary Alice was active, sitting on the boards of Rainbow Club, Special Olympics of Hancock County, and Special Kids Therapy. She served as the President of Northview/Bigelow Hill and Glenwood Middle School PTOs. She was a Cub Scout leader and trainer. She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, having taught Sunday School and was a youth group leader. She was a member of the Altar Guild and was a lector, and communion assistant. She attended the Bereon Women’s Sunday School class for many years. She loved animals and had many through the years.
Mary Alice enjoyed staying active. She loved to read, especially reading to children any chance she had. She loved gardening, cooking, especially baking, and traveling. She enjoyed her Bingo and Bunco girls’ groups.
Her greatest joy came from watching her son Ryan in sports as he grew up then her grandsons, Carter and Evan, in all of their sporting events. She was their “#1 Fan.” She treasured her time with her family. Faith, Family and Friends is where she found her strength. She loved all of her animals and knows they will be waiting for her to cross over the Rainbow Bridge.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 3-8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Kirkpatrick-Behnke Funeral Home, 500 Lima Avenue, Findlay Ohio. There will also be an hour of visitation from 10- 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the church.
The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 935 West Bigelow Avenue, Findlay, Ohio with Pastor Wil Stenke officiating. Interment will be private at Knollcrest Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church Youth Group, 935 West Bigelow Avenue, Findlay, Ohio 45840.
